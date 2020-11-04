In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was up $1.49 to $61.28/cwt.
- National live price was down 63 cents to $47.09
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.47 higher to $61.96
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 58 cents to $82.41/cwt.
Hogs were steady today and it looks like they might hold tight in this range for a while, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
December hogs closed moderately higher on the session after choppy trade, and traders remain concerned that the surge in virus cases could eventually slow U.S. slaughter pace, according to The Hightower Report.