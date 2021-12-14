In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 1.95 to $60.50/cwt.
- National live not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $62.58/cwt.
The Chinese are likely to be strong buyers sometime between now and February 1, 2022 when the largest holiday takes place, but over the next three weeks, Mexican buyers can back off buying, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
The market is holding a wider than normal premium to the cash market and it may take some movement higher in pork values in order to rationalize the premium, according to The Hightower Report.