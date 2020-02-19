The Pork cut-out rise yesterday, up $2.52, is the largest single-day gain since Nov. 12, with the news from China helping the sentiment. However, any gains are being limited by concerns about logistics of getting pork to China without spreading disease worries, The Hightower Report said.
“Pork values could begin to see a higher trend in the months ahead as production finally begins to ease,” The Hightower Report said. “In addition, China pork demand is high and tariffs are coming down so imports could surge.”