In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $1.22 to $77.61/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $2.32 to $77.04/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $3.54 to $80.95/cwt.
Hogs traded with expanded limits today after yesterday’s slide, but traded mixed today. Average weights are higher than expected, Ted Seifried said. "This suggests marketings across the country are backing up and short-term supply is on the rise."
He also noted that cutout prices are "under pressure," a sign that domestic demand might be slowing down.
On the positive side, Seifried noted that export sales were higher in this week's report, 24% higher than the four-week average.