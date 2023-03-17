Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“With the stability in the cash markets and pork product markets, the market seems set for a recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“A major news wire indicated the African Swine Fever (ASF) has resurfaced in the Chinese hog herd,” Walsh Trading said.

Lean hogs

Hog prices pulled back on Tuesday. Lean Hogs closed with 50 cent to $1.12 losses, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.