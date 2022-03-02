In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was up $3.74 to $98.25.
- National live was up $3.37 at $75.28.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 23 cents to $108.42.
April hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade before closing slightly higher on the day, according to The Hightower Report.
Fundamentally, hogs are still strong and the market is steady, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.