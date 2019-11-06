Seara Alimentos, a company of the JBS group, made its first sale of pork innards to China. According to a JBS statement, Seara has closed a shipment of 400 metric tons of pork. "The cargo will soon depart directly from Santa Catarina, the home state of the company's two newly authorized units," JBS said.
Allendale reported that lean hog futures rallied due to technical-buying and a short-covering bounce from recent lows, underpinned by hopes for accelerated pork sales to China. Hog traders are awaiting any updates from U.S.-China trade negotiations and any promises to buy larger volumes of U.S. pork.