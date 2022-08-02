 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 5.19 to $121.33/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 5.39 to 126.80/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 3.32 to $131.02/cwt.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders showed funds as net buyers of 5,730 contracts, increasing their net long position to 51,075 contracts, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Packers are buying as many hogs as possible that are market ready. Weights on formula and carcass purchased hogs have been coming down and feedlots that sell on the open market are moving hogs as soon as they are ready capturing the better prices as they move up according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

