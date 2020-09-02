In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.22 to $44.25/cwt.
- National live was down 78 cents to $34.09
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $2.28 to $44.87
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.03 at $73.51/cwt.
Traders are hopeful that a faster export pace might offset some of the seasonal increase that normally is associated with fall production, Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter this week is running ahead of last year’s pace,” they said.
The lean hog market “is now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted,” The Hightower Report said. “The market’s close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”