“The market remains in a steep uptrend and is probing for a short-term peak. Until U.S. exports slow, likely led by China, the market should remain well supported,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Futures forged new contract highs again on Tuesday as the cash market stays supportive. Today, hog calls are steady to higher amid active buying to start the week, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Estimated hog slaughter was 390,000 head for Tuesday, likely affected by the JBS issue. That was 98,000 head lower than last week. High feed costs limiting carcass weights are also an influence on pork tonnage available, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.