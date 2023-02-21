In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 15 cents to $78.12/cwt.
- National live down 16 cents to $57.75/cwt..
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.08 to $79.51/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 4.71 to $83.01/cwt.
Mexico is the top buyer of U.S. pork and with a strong Mexican Peso to the U.S. Dollar, it certainly helps to sell U.S. pork into Mexico. For 2022 pork exports to Mexico were 843,461MT compared to 2021 at 755,560MT up 12%. Combined U.S. Pork plus Pork Variety Meat exports to Mexico were up 10% at 959,701 MT., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 2.505m head for the week through Saturday. That is up 19k head from last week and is 23k head more than the same week last year, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.