Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $3.57 to $80.00/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $4.60 to $81.30

USDA reported carcass cutout values would be delayed due to packer submission issues.

“The volatility stays high in the hog market with aggressive price swing,” the Hightower Report said. “Feb hogs challenged support at the 93.000 level before rallying $2.00 into the day’s close. This rejection of lower prices is encouraging that hogs turn into a value at those levels and sellers dry up. Weekly export sales were disappointing last week.”

“US pork export sales for the week ending December 1 came in with net cancellations of 7,919 tonnes for 2022 delivery and net sales of 2,404 for 2023 for a total of -5,515,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from net sales of 23,897 the previous week and was the poorest showing since April 15, 2021.”

