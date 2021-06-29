 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

The market is experiencing a recovery bounce in the hog market, The Hightower Report said after the sharp break earlier this month. “Technical indicators are extremely oversold and open interest is in a sharp downtrend,” they said. Pork prices are also on the rise, which should provide additional support.

However, pork is “struggling” to hold onto it’s premium from recent years, The Hightower Report said. “Weights are coming down and dropped below the 5-year average, which is a positive, but slaughter will seasonally increase from the first week of July through later this year.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

