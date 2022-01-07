 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was down $1.65 to $66.95/cwt.
  • National live was at $51.03.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.65 to $66.95

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.66 to $85.90.

Hog markets began fading at midday, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “Converted Census data shows 580.5m lbs of pork was shipped during November. That was up 7.3% from October but down 52m lbs from last year’s record.”

China’s purchase of pork on the export sales report was positive, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers are aggressive as hog supplies have tightened,” they said.

