Thursday afternoon’s price action featured some softness, influenced by the outside markets. However, the fundamentals in the cash and retail market are strong and supporting the buying strength in the hog market today, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
August hogs closed sharply higher on the session yesterday and the market has left a gap for the second day in a row. The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 25, The Hightower Report said today.