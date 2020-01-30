The April hog contract “is ready for a retest of contract lows,” Allendale said this morning. That contract low sits at $68.45, after yesterday’s low of $68.67. “Bulls, however, will note an upside gap on the charts at $72.40-72.87,” they said.
While exports will impact the way traders view the market, The Hightower Report said, “bearish influences of outside market forces” will help sellers stay active. However, any liquidation is minimized due to fund traders not being as net long as in other markets, such as cattle.