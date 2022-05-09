 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

Lean hogs fell into the weekend as Friday’s triple-digit losses left the week red, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. Pork cutout futures also faded on the week’s last trade day, closing the session $1.80 to $2.90 in the red. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday afternoon was down by $1.57 to $104.70.

Large hog numbers and heavier hog weights has been a limiting factor in the current hog market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Finding a low is a process, and the price action to end the week has summer hogs pointing to a retest of that potential low next week. The fundamentals just aren’t there to provide the overall support as prices consolidated last week.

