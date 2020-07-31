In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 38 cents lower to $40.97/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 27 cents to $40.94
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.26 to $65.31/cwt.
“Hog weights are still very heavy, and the USDA is looking for an increase in production of 995 mln pounds from Q2 to Q3 vs the average seasonal increase of 100 mln-200 mln pounds,” Stewart-Peterson said. “August hogs were able to break back above the 20-day moving average level, though price action has been getting quieter and quieter as we approach delivery month.”
Today the hogs did rebound,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. “There’s been increase in export sales… China for the seventh quarter in a row had a production decrease because of African Swine Fever. If they ever come back to the U.S. to start taking a lot more of our product, that’s going to help the pork industry as a whole.”