In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 13 cents to $76.58/cwt.
- National live up 13.10 to $59.26/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
National carcass cutout up 75 cents to $81.05/cwt.
The difference between the CME Lean Hog Index and the CME Pork Index is narrowing and at $3.91 packers aren’t out hunting up hogs to increase slaughter. They are going to kill the minimum number of head just to meet and not exceed contracted pork orders and pork sold on the daily market, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
NASS Cold Storage data showed 521.188m lbs of pork stocks for February. That increased seasonally by 2.2m lbs from Jan, but was still 6.6% above Feb ’21. Bellies were burdensome at 70.955 million lbs., according to Alan Brugler of BarChart.