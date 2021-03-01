 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

Lean hog calls are steady to lower on follow-through from risk-off trade in the markets on Friday, led by the equity markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “If this soft tone continues, the hog market is still due for additional profit taking,” he said.

China has been aggressively buying U.S. grain for feed as it rebuilds its hog herd, leveraging its strong currency relative to the U.S. dollar despite the dollar’s strength in relation to other currencies, according to analysts at CoBank.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The market remains in a steady uptrend and continues to follow the pork cut-out value market, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA pork…

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Today’s weekly export sales report “could help set the tone” for lean hog trading today, as expectations are for another strong week, Total Fa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Deferred contracts in are making strong moves in the hog market, with the July contracts making contract highs, Total Farm Marketing said. The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

On any sign of weakness in the pork market, futures look vulnerable to increased selling with April hogs trying to hold a strong premium to th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News