Lean hog calls are steady to lower on follow-through from risk-off trade in the markets on Friday, led by the equity markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “If this soft tone continues, the hog market is still due for additional profit taking,” he said.
China has been aggressively buying U.S. grain for feed as it rebuilds its hog herd, leveraging its strong currency relative to the U.S. dollar despite the dollar’s strength in relation to other currencies, according to analysts at CoBank.