 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

December hogs experienced an aggressive sell-off yesterday when the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 18, The Hightower Report said.

People are also reading…

Supply is expected to pick up significantly in the weeks just ahead, and the market remains in an overbought condition, the report said.

This morning, hog futures are responding to a sharp drop on Thursday, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

“Front-month lean hog futures worked lower on Thursday with December futures getting within 20 cents of a limit drop on the day’s low,” Brugler said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Pork production was down last week 4.1% from last year, but it should turn up soon, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

The market remains in a steep uptrend but, The Hightower Report cautions that technical indicators are very overbought and the market faces th…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

While hogs were higher on Thursday, following four consecutive up days, December hogs cooled somewhat yesterday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Lean hogs

The market remains in a short-term overbought condition, “and the drop in pork values to the lowest level since February 8 might help to pull …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

December hogs fell to open the week, but other front months didn’t take as heavy of losses, Alan Brugler of Barchart noted. “December hogs are…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News