December hogs experienced an aggressive sell-off yesterday when the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 18, The Hightower Report said.
Supply is expected to pick up significantly in the weeks just ahead, and the market remains in an overbought condition, the report said.
This morning, hog futures are responding to a sharp drop on Thursday, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
“Front-month lean hog futures worked lower on Thursday with December futures getting within 20 cents of a limit drop on the day’s low,” Brugler said.