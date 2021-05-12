 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.67 to $115.73/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $120.18

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 91 cents to $114.11/cwt.

Today’s “moderately higher” trade finished well off the highs, The Hightower Report said. A bounce in pork values and “seasonal decline” in supply are helping to support the bounce in hog futures.

“Weakness in China pig prices is providing resistance on rallies as traders are beginning to believe that China import demand may taper off as the year progresses,” The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

