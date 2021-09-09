In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $3.29 to $86.42/cwt.
- National live was down 24 cents to $69.24
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $89.19
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.70 at $108.70/cwt.
“Packers are looking for hogs as plants running need demand satisfied,” Total Farm Marketing said. The discount of hog futures to the cash market is “still concerning” they said.
Technical action is negative, The Hightower report said, as the market is looking at big volume and declining open interest. “The market will need to absorb increasing production in the weeks ahead along with the potential for lower exports as China has backed away from importing big quantities of U.S. pork.”