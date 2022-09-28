 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow when the Quarterly Hog & Pig Report will be released at 2 p.m. “The analysts estimate a 0.8% smaller U.S. hog herd,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said today.

People are also reading…

Further, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing, says that average trade guesses about the USDA Hog report on Thursday show an expected 0.4% drop in the breeding herd and a 0.9% drop in market hogs compared to last year. “The June-Aug pig crop is expected to be 0.5% lighter as well.”

For cattle, ideas that the short-term supply is adequate, and that the short term demand tone is still bearish has helped to pressure the market, The Hightower Report said today.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Buyers in the hog market “may emerge soon” which would help support prices, The Hightower Report said. “A short-term low may be in place.”

Lean hogs

Traders are watching hogs this morning as the front months of lean hog futures market closed with triple digit losses Friday. Pork cutout futu…

Lean hogs

While the wide basis has been a positive force for lean hog futures over the last couple of weeks, the shift to a higher slaughter pace and th…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Talk of hogs being overbought after seeing gains over the last several weeks has pressured the market, The Hightower Report said. Pork cutout …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News