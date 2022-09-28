Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow when the Quarterly Hog & Pig Report will be released at 2 p.m. “The analysts estimate a 0.8% smaller U.S. hog herd,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said today.
Further, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing, says that average trade guesses about the USDA Hog report on Thursday show an expected 0.4% drop in the breeding herd and a 0.9% drop in market hogs compared to last year. “The June-Aug pig crop is expected to be 0.5% lighter as well.”
For cattle, ideas that the short-term supply is adequate, and that the short term demand tone is still bearish has helped to pressure the market, The Hightower Report said today.