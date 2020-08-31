In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 9 cents to $43.00/cwt.
- National live was 44 cents lower to $34.33
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 2 cents to $42.76
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.23 higher to $72.62/cwt.
Pork production continues to climb. “The market will need to absorb increasing slaughter of heavier weight animals into September,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork production last week was up 9.5% from a year ago. Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $76.49, up $5.10 on the day.”
“Carcass cutouts made their lowest close on Friday since August 11, down 1.71 to 71.39,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Carcass values made a huge jump this morning, up 5.10 to 76.49, likely signaling some export purchases. The best-traded October contract closed well off the session highs after making a mid-morning test of the overhead 10-day moving average resistance level.”