Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 59 cents to $73.88/cwt.
  • National live price was $58.14, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $3.69 lower to $72.32

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.65 to $82.35/cwt.

“Following the sharp decline last week, the lean hog futures market is back up by triple digits,” Brugler Marketing said. “Feb is trading 35 cents in the black, as the deferred months are up as much as $1.72. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for the a.m. was 25 cents weaker at $73.87.”

Hog markets are facing negative short-term fundamentals. “The short-term cash fundamental news remains mostly negative, but the selling dried up,” the Hightower Report said. “April hogs are trading higher but with an inside trading day.”

