A negative tilt to outside market forces helped to trigger the early selling Friday with weakness in many agricultural markets, strength in the U.S. dollar and a sharp selloff in energy, metal and stock markets. Some uncertainties over the China economy is helping to pressure agricultural markets and global stock markets are sharply lower overnight which could pressure livestock futures early today.
Last week’s upturn on the weekly charts should bode well for the start of this week, technically. “The biggest item supporting the hog market is the historically large discount of the futures market to the cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.