In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 18 cents to $50.33/cwt.
- National live was up 49 cents to $40.22
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 10 cents to $50.65
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 54 cents to $74.76/cwt.
A major decline is expected in U.S. hog production this quarter, Stewart-Peterson said, which should help tighten supplies, “especially if China becomes a major buyer of U.S. pork.” They said without an “overly bullish” fundamental picture, “today’s stabilization appears to be mostly technical in nature.”
“There’s still more potential in the hogs long-term,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said after Friday’s sharp drop in future prices. That drop came on fears the Iran tensions would hurt the markets. “The chart looks pretty constructive,” he said. “We just need to see consecutive closes here above $70 and we should be in pretty good shape.”