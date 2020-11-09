In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 68 cents to $60.93/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 73 cents higher to $61.64
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.63 to $85.69/cwt.
“Futures were up this morning, running alongside the news from outside markets of a potential Covid-19 vaccine potentially being available and successful,” Stewart-Peterson said. “If this comes to reality, it could ease the fears for 2021 demand substantially, and restaurant demand could be expected to come back.”
Analysts say news of a successful vaccine should help demand while reducing the threat of production disruptions. "Overall demand is expected to improve with the vaccine news but it also means the threat of less production due to virus problems has been minimized, and the threat of hoarding has also been minimized,” the Hightower Report said.