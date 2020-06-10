Over the past 20 years, Allendale’s cash hog database only shows one other instance where hog prices were higher in December than July. Yesterday’s hog kill hit a new high again to 450,000 head, yet a normal summer weekday would average 488,000 head
USDA reported the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value at $69.26 on Tuesday. That was down by another $1.26 and is the lowest since April 20. Hams and picnic cuts were also the lowest since April, and loins were the lowest since March 16, Brugler Marketing said.