Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $4.25 to $55.10/cwt.
  • National live was $41.12
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.02 to $49.27

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $0.81 to $77.77/cwt.

February hogs opened steady on the day and the market fell far enough to fill the gap from yesterday, before closing slightly lower. The huge premium of February to the cash market helped spark some selling, said The Hightower Report.

