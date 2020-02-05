Blue Line Futures said that April hogs are cheap right now, “but we know from past experiences that the market can remain irrational longer than we can remain solvent.” They said recent volatility from emotional trading makes any indicators or levels “all but meaningless.”
Despite bearish demand facing the U.S. pork supply, The Hightower Report said the market is still “extremely oversold,” and may be in position for a recovery bounce after Monday’s key reversal. “However, traders will need to see a turn higher in pork prices for buyers to stay active.”