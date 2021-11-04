 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Hog markets are seeing “steady to higher” calls today, taking some spillover support from the cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog charts traded within yesterday’s range, which could be considered an inside day, but the close near the top of the range may bring some buying support today, particularly with Weekly Export Sales data.”

“If the ham market can stabilize, pork prices may be able to show some bottoming type action,” The Hightower Report said. “Production into the first quarter looks to drop 4.3% from a year ago, and this should support the February contract.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

