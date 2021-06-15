 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base rose 5.83 to $122.72/cwt.
  • National live price fell 4.16 to $88.78/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $131.08.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 6.17 to $122.51 /cwt.

Hog futures have corrected their overbought status and traders may buy the break soon, said Total Farm Marketing.

As China’s hog inventory builds, they won’t need to buy pork as they once did because of fewer farrowings in the winter, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Instead, look for U.S.-style year-round production.

