In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up $1.26 cents to $44.80.
  • National live was down 16 cents to $34.82.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.37 to $45.01.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.25 to $80.61/cwt.

A Chinese Ag Ministry official claimed that “Pork inventories are relatively ample for the 4th quarter,” according to Brugler Marketing.

Rabo Bank expects China pig supplies to hit a low in the first half of 2020 after a 25% drop in 2019.

