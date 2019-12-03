In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up $1.26 cents to $44.80.
- National live was down 16 cents to $34.82.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.37 to $45.01.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.25 to $80.61/cwt.
A Chinese Ag Ministry official claimed that “Pork inventories are relatively ample for the 4th quarter,” according to Brugler Marketing.
Rabo Bank expects China pig supplies to hit a low in the first half of 2020 after a 25% drop in 2019.