Lighter weights should keep pork production lower, which combined with good export demand to support hog markets. “Lighter than expected weights helped to keep pork production down in a period of strong export demand,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $81.53, up $1.34 on the day.”
“Carcass cutout values surged a massive 7.44 this morning to 80.95,” Stewart-Peterson said. Mid-session bounces like that are usually caused by a spike in export activity. This won’t show up until next week’s report. For the week ending August 27, the US sold 53,600 tonnes of pork, up 36% from last week and up sharply from the previous 4-week average.”