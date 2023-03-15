In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.09 to $79.20/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 69 cents to $79.76
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.99 lower to $86.38/cwt.
“Risk off trade and money flow pressured the hog market into strong triple-digit losses,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside markets struggled on the day and selling pressure in equity markets and crude oil markets spilled into the lean hog market. The hog market was susceptible given the strong premium in the deferred futures to the cash market.”
Analysts are watching the spread between the April contract price and the cash market, with the cash market needing to provide some positive news. “The market may need a continued flow of positive cash market news given the much higher than normal premium of April hogs to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said.