In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell 40 cents to $50.55/cwt.
- National live was down 85 cents, to $39.48
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 11 cents to $51.02
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 75 cents at $72.74/cwt.
Hogs hit their lowest point since New Year’s Eve, Stewart-Peterson said, as the February contract had a “disappointing close” today after failing to break through resistance at the 10-, 20-, and 50-day moving averages.
“China seems to have the need to import lots more pork,” The Hightower Report said, as the U.S. has a record supply. “We would expect to see monthly export records in the months ahead.”