Lean hogs

The market remains in a steady downtrend in the past two weeks but a continued strong advance in pork cutout values plus news that Argentina is likely to announce a 30-day halt in its meat exports, due to rising prices, is a factor which might support the market, and give U.S. pork exports a boost, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Weekly slaughter is down from the previous week. “The lighter slaughter keeps the supply side of the market light in pork production supporting the price on the retail level,” Total Farm Marketing said. But the bigger picture still has hog prices trending higher, although the upward momentum has slowed, TFM said.

Those bullish on hogs are hampered by others taking profits and slowing of some cash indicators, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing, said this morning.

