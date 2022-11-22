 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 3.14 to $85.30/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.36 to $87.36/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 69 cents to $91.30/cwt.

Hog slaughter has increased and is pulling hogs forward and keeping weights low, which should lead to tighter supplies, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Ideas that product prices are holding together better than expected due to some tightness in poultry supplies because of the bird flu has help to support. In addition, supply has not come in as high as traders had feared, according to The Hightower Report.

