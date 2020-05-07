In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base had no comparison and sits at $36.62/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confientiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass had no comparison and is $37.69
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.68 at $116.74/cwt.
In export sales, China has purchased 464,530 tonnes of pork so far, compared to 167,072 tonnes a year ago. The market could move defensive as prices closed down, The Hightower Report said, but the “short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average.”
“Slaughter so far this week is running about 7% ahead of last week but is still 36% behind the same week last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “It is unclear what portion of slaughter lately has been packer owned vs procured on the open market, but as slaughter picks up, cash hog prices in the country should rally quickly. Still, low slaughter capabilities have caused hog liquidation in many areas of the country.”