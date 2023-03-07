In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 56 cents to $78.47/cwt.
- National live down 3.63 to $59.8/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 39 cents to $78.48/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout down 31 cents to $87.02/cwt.
Pork movement has been light and with negative margins, packers aren’t going to try to increase slaughter. All primal cuts were higher on morning sales except Picnics. Hog weights increased throughout last week, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
This morning China warned that “conflict is inevitable” with the US unless the US changes course and that may be negatively affecting hogs and soybeans, according to Total Farm Marketing.