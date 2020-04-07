In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 69 cents lower to $41.07/cwt.
- National live was down $1.39 to $33.81
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $40.11, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.96 to $54.73/cwt.
Hog markets continued to have concerns about the supply, especially with diminished demand. “Slaughter last week was up 4.1% from the same week last year and total production was up 4.4%,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The market is still very concerned that heavy production in April will continue to overwhelm seriously diminished pork demand.”
Pork market stability yesterday helped support hog markets on Tuesday. “Some stability in the pork market yesterday added to the positive tone,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $56.74, down 95 cents on the day.”