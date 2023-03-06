In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 13 cents to $77.91/cwt.
- National live was $2.29 lower to $55.65
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 47 cents to $78.09
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.76 to $87.33/cwt.
“April hogs were pressured, but a heavy slaughter run last week, causing the contract to close at its lowest point in nearly a month,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week, inspected slaughter totaled 2.520 mln head, up 145,000 head or 6.1% over last week. Versus last year, hog slaughter was up 4.2%, as the market is still working through more animals than expected.”
“Technically, the market continues to trend lower with very little support down to the February 7 low,” the Hightower Report said. “…Momentum studies are still bearish but are now at oversold levels and will tend to support reversal action if it occurs. A negative signal for trend short-term was given on a close under the 9-bar moving average.”