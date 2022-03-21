In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down $1.61 to $102.09.
- National live was down $1.28 to $80.63.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 93 cents at $109.49.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.34 to $101.61.
Hogs were sharply higher and packers started the week with aggressive buying, setting a tone for the week, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Pork demand is a concern due to highe energy and food prices but packers were aggressive to start the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.