China's national average spot pig price as of January 30 was down 6.78% on the first day post New Year Holiday, The Hightower Report said today.
In the U.S., technically, the market experienced a sweeping reversal on Thursday and also experienced an outside week higher close which are positive developments. “However, the lack of tightening supply this quarter from the fourth quarter combined with the April premium to the cash suggests the market will need some type of supply catalysts in order to experience more than just a technical bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.