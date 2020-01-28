“A bullish seasonal starts today,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said of the Lean hog market. “Buying August lean hogs on January 27th and liquidating on February 27th has been profitable for 13 of the last 15 years, the average gain being roughly $1.70.”
“China is in need of aggressive imports of pork in the months just ahead, and the U.S. has the supply and the trade agreement to fulfill these needs,” The Hightower Report said. “However, technical action turned very negative.” April hogs are now trading at their lowest levels since August 7, they said, as the corona virus will “slow demand.”