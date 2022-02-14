In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up $4.15 to $86.51/cwt.
- National live was up 1 cent to $64.74.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.36 to $91.74.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.98 to $107.98.
Lean hogs were higher today and the market still looks strong, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
April hogs closed near unchanged after choppy and two-sided trade, according to The Hightower Report. The market recovered from early sharp losses.