Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was up $4.15 to $86.51/cwt.
  • National live was up 1 cent to $64.74.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.36 to $91.74.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.98 to $107.98.

Lean hogs were higher today and the market still looks strong, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

April hogs closed near unchanged after choppy and two-sided trade, according to The Hightower Report. The market recovered from early sharp losses.

