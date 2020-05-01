Pork sales continued strong this week at 50,341 metric tonnes, says Allendale. China was quite active this week at 35,138 tonnes. China now has 424,301 total purchases for the year. Total sales to all countries are 1,044,44 tonnes. That is 58% over last year.
Stewart-Peterson says the market seems to expect many slaughterhouses to reopen over the next few weeks, whether due to extra help from the government, huge profit margins, or both. Slaughter so far this week is running 21% behind last week and 40% behind the same week last year.”