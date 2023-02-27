In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 34 cents to $78.02/cwt.
- National live was 88 cents higher to $60.45
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 6 cents to $78.10
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 59 cents to $85.94/cwt.
"The USDA Cold Storage report on Friday afternoon showed frozen pork supplies were up 13% from the previous month and up 19% from last year, which may have been disappointing to the market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “While export demand has stayed relatively strong to start 2023, the domestic consumer may be more of a concern.”
“Talk of the overbought condition of the market added to the negative tone,” the Hightower Report said. “…Declining momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce lower price action. The close under the 18-day moving average indicates the intermediate-term trend could be turning down.”