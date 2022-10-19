People are also reading…
The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 490,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 981,000 head, up from 977,000 last week and 953,000 a year ago, according to The Hightower Report.
The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 490,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 981,000 head, up from 977,000 last week and 953,000 a year ago, according to The Hightower Report.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.